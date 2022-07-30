WEATHER WATCH: More persistent rain on way with risk of spot flooding

After some afternoon sunny spell, heavier rain with the risk of spot flooding is forecast for later on Saturday evening.

Met Éireann predicts there will be long dry spells in the afternoon but a further spell of rain will push into the southwest later this afternoon and spreading across Munster and south Leinster this evening.

The rain will turn heavy at times in the southwest with the chance of spot flooding. There will be some coastal mist and fog in the west and southwest also.

Highest temperatures will reach 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the southeast, in a light to moderate southwest to west breeze.

Tonight will be cloudy with outbreaks of rain, most persistent over the southern half of the country and patchier further north. The rain will slowly clear eastwards overnight, with clear spells and scattered light showers moving into the northwest.

Lowest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees, coolest in Ulster. Humid in the south with patchy mist and fog developing in a light northwest breeze.

Tomorrow morning will be cloudy for many with some lingering rain in the east. Drier and brighter conditions in the northwest will become more widespread through the morning, with sunny spells and just isolated showers developing by the afternoon. Highest temperatures will range from 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in southern counties in light northwest or variable winds.