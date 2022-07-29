WEATHER: Occasional rain and high humidity expected over Bank Holiday weekend

Scattered showers and humidity can be expected across Ireland today as the long Bank Holiday weekend begins.
According to Met Éierann, it will be generally dry and cloudy this morning (Friday July 29) with showers developing mostly along Atlantic coastal counties.
High temperatures ranging from 18 to 22 degrees are expected.
Tonight, scattered outbreaks of rain will move in across the country, turning persistent in the north and west with driest conditions in the southeast.
Saturday will reportedly be cloudy with occasional rain, low cloud and mist along some Atlantic coasts.
Longer drier spells will occur too with warm sunshine possibly breaking through from Atlantic counties.
Highest temperatures will be between 18 to 23 degrees.
Inflation in the European countries using the euro climbed to another record in July pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Senator Micheál Carrigy has said we need to opt for the lower end scale in relation to agricultural emissions
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.