Longford senator lauds €2m ‘Sport for All’ Disability Supports Club Fund

Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy
Senator Micheál Carrigy has welcomed the announcement by Sport Ireland to launch €2,000,000 ‘Sport for All’ Disability Supports Club Fund as part of this year's NGB Dormant Accounts Fund.
The fund offers every club affiliated with a Sport Ireland recognised National Governing Body an opportunity to provide inclusive programmes and supports for people with a disability.
"This will be an opportunity for every club to apply and bring about greater inclusion for all and for clubs to embrace the ‘sport for all’ whether this means purchase of equipment or training for coaches," said the Fine Gael Seanad spokesperson for Sport.
The ‘Sport for All’ Disability Supports Club Fund is part of a broader €4 million Dormant Accounts Fund investment programme that aims to support the delivery of the Government’s ‘Sport for All’ initiative along with Sport Ireland’s Diversity & Inclusion, Disability and Women in Sport Policies.
