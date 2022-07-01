Search

01 Jul 2022

Calls for policy on posters in Longford town

Cable ties

Poster cable ties left on the ground

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

01 Jul 2022 9:00 AM

Cllr Seamus Butler has called on Longford Municipal District to adopt a strict protocol on temporary postering for events and other purposes in Longford town.

This protocol should include permitting, the number of posters, duration posters can remain up, how and where they are attached and a removal period, he told his council colleagues last week.

“We have had a lot of work done on the streetscapes of Longford and the street furniture and poles,” said Cllr Butler.

“What has happened in the recent past - in the last number of weeks - is certain parties promoting functions or entertainment have stuck posters to the new poles and are persistently doing it even though the Tidy Towns removed some of them.

“And in removing them, because they’re stuck with tape, they removed some of the new paintwork that’s on these poles.

“From time to time, there are other random posters hung or stuck to street furniture in Longford and I think it’s time we adopted a protocol on temporary postering.”

Engineer, Tom Murtagh, explained that there is a current policy in place and that enforcement of that policy will fall to the recently appointed town warden.

“We have a policy there and a lot of these events ignore that system. The people, generally, who are using the system stay within the rules and there’s a time period and a size and so on,” he said.

“A lot of those signs are put up in the wrong place. Information is important. The big issue at the moment is signs and selotape and that’s a big problem. The fact that people are not aware of the damage they’re causing is a large part of it, so awareness is a big thing.”

