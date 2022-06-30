Top European anglers to compete in Longford

One of the most famous pike fishing lakes in Ireland is hosting anglers from all over Europe next September in one of the best International fishing competitions staged on these islands and a cash prize fund of €10,000.

For the fifth year, the predator International Classic event is being staged by the Lough Ree Angling Hub on Lough Ree starting at Ballyleague marina on the Longford-Roscommon border on September 10 and 11.

With a cash prize of €10,000 this event is providing one of the largest cash prize pots ever for a two day event on the Shannon system and the organisers predict that up to 200 anglers from all over Ireland, the UK and abroad will take part. All fish are measured on special boards and quickly released back into the water.

The festival was launched by Councillor Joe Murphy, Cathaoirleach of Roscommon county council and local anglers in the region.

“When we organised the first competition here after the World championships in 2016 we began a process to re-establish the reputation of our town and the local fisheries with the anglers of the world,” explained Philip Gordon of the Lough Ree Angling Hub who is working with Jason Carr of the Camlin & District Angling Club to organise the festival.

Mr Gordon continued, “Coarse fishing was stronger here in the 80s and 90s but we have now worked hard with Inland Fisheries Ireland on the predator boat angling and have ensured that the fishing quality has now reached an exceptional level again.”

“This year’s fishing was never better,” Mr Gordon enthused, adding, “We have had visitors from all over the world and once again we have encouraged our angling tourists to visit as many parts of the local fishing areas as possible while they are with us.”

The festival begins with a reception at the new National Accessibility Centre for Water Sports and Recreation in Ballyleague on Friday, September 9 with a get-together of all the visitors on that day and over the two days the lake will be the centre of attention.

“We would like to extend our thanks to Roscommon County Council, and Inland Fisheries Ireland who have come on board once again to help promote angling tourism,” said Alan Farrell, Chairperson of the Lough Ree Angling Hub.

Mr Farrell added, “Last year we hosted our first disabled anglers on board a boat in the festival. We hope to grow that aspect again this year as well as welcome tourists from all over the world.”

Mr Gordon outlined that in the coming weeks Lough Ree Angling Hub will be discussing ambitious new plans to train up local people to become angling guides and extend angling tourism even further in these areas.

Mr Gordon concluded, “We would like to introduce more new facilities for anglers and make their stay here even more comfortable.”

The Lough Ree Angling hub also wishes to thank the local business community in Lanesboro and Ballyleague for supporting the festival and the hotel trade and B & B sector in Longford and Roscommon who will once again host visitors over the festival.



If you would like to become an angling guide please get in contact with Lough Ree Angling Hub. For more information email: loughreeanglinghub@gmail.com