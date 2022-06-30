€50,000 announced for south Longford Day Care Centre minibus

There was good news for the board of management of Ballymahon’s Convent Day Care Centre last week as Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, has announced €50,000 for Ballymahon Convent Day Care Centre.

Longford Senator Micheál Carrigy has warmly welcomed the funding for Ballymahon Day Care Centre, which will allow the board of management to purchase a minibus for service users.

“I have been delighted to work with manager, Breda Greaves, and the board on this application,” he said last week.

“Today, my colleague Minister Humphreys is announcing a total of €1.62 million under Measure 2 of the CLÁR Programme - supporting the purchase of a record 32 vehicles in rural communities.

“The centre depends on clients to arrive to the centre by their own or by public transport. Unfortunately, the current timetable under public transport was not always suitable to the opening times of the centre, which in turn had deprived some of their clients from attending the centre.

“Recently, the clients from Ballymahon Day Care Centre took a tour of Leinster House and they all took the opportunity to express how important the Day Centre is and how having a minibus would enrich this service for themselves and attract more users for the Day Care Centre.

“Ballymahon Convent House Day Care Centre clients will benefit greatly from this funding for its own minibus and it will greatly enhance their daily lives.

“The minibus will cover such areas as Newtowncashel, Derryhaun, Kenagh, Moydow, Carrickedmond, Derrygowna, Claris, Derrydarragh, Forthill, Tang, Tubberclare, Glasson and Drumnee. These are all catchment areas where eligible clients are living in very isolated areas.”

Manager at the Ballymahon Day Care Centre, Breda Greaves welcomed the announcement.

“Ballymahon Day Care Centre will no doubt benefit greatly from this funding from CLÁR towards our own bus,” she told the Longford Leader last week.

“Senator Micheál Carrigy’s announcement was instrumental in helping securing this funding as he was our voice at a national level.

“His colleague, Minister Heather Humpreys announced a total of €1.6m and fortunately we were included.

“The clients are so delighted with this wonderful news. It really will enhance and increase our numbers and allow us to reach out to so many people in rural areas who would greatly benefit if they could attend the centre on the days that suit them.

“It has never been as important to address social inclusion, especally after the last two years where that generation were deprived of their freedom and missed out on social interaction.

“Now is the right time to build up their confidence and link up with friends and the community.”

Since May 2006, when Breda Greaves was appointed manager of the centre, it has always been her vision for the centre to have its own mode of transport.

“The bus will also be a great way of advertising our centre as we travel about the county,” she said.

“The €50,000 will help towards the purchase, modifying and other related expenses. The mini marathon raised €2,000 and any future fundraiser will greatly help also.

“The local community and local businesses are a credit and always support us when fundraising, as well as our clients, staff and volunteers.”