Final call on tickets for Granard Motte Community Enterprise Development 500 Members Draw

Pádraig McNamara, Fr Simon Cadam, Moira Mahon, Rosemary Connolly, Déirdre Orme, Pádraig McGauran, Máirtín Smyth, Willie Monaghan & Seán McElvaney
The final tickets for the Granard Motte Community Enterprise CLG 500 Members Draw were launched on Tuesday last at Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre, Granard.
“This draw has been an annual staple for our development,” said General Manager of Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre, Deirdre Orme.
“This year we reach the significant milestone of seeing all buildings moving into community ownership. This achievement will in turn herald the conclusion of the GMCE 500 Members Draw.
“It’s testament to the hardworking committee who have and continue to work day and night to guarantee the success of this enterprise. We are a community based tourism project and all monies raised go directly back into our community project.
“Special thanks to all who donated to the GMCE CLG 500 members draw through the years, your continued support is much appreciated.”
