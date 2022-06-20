Search

20 Jun 2022

Community Gardaí host stylish party in south Longford for the over 65s

Community gardaí

Garda Tracey Shanley, Cathaoirleach of Ballymahon MD Cllr Mick Cahill, Garda Emma Kiernan, Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Peggy Nolan and Cllr Paul Ross

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

20 Jun 2022 4:47 PM

Friday the 27th of May 2022 was a very stylish occasion in Abbeyshrule when people from all corners of Co Longford descended on the picturesque village to celebrate an over 65s party which was organised by Community Gardaí, Carrickedmond GFC, Ballymahon GFC and supported by Longford County Council.

The evening began with a Mass of thanksgiving in Abbeyshrule Church celebrated by Fr Charlie Healey, PP Carrickedmond / Abbeyshrule, Fr Liam Murray, PP Ballymahon, and Fr Godwin Atede, PP Forgney. Hymns and suitable music were provided by the melodic Ballymahon Inny side singers.

Following Mass, the congregation made the short stroll in a sun-drenched Abbeyshrule to the magnificent Rustic Inn Hotel where the partygoers were greeted by Proprietor Edward McGoey and his team of staff.

Everybody enjoyed a sumptuous meal and were serenaded by the Tanglewood traditional group who got the party off to a flying start.

After the meal Cathaoirleach Peggy Nolan addressed the audience in a heart-felt speech in which she spoke about the bravery and resilience of the Longford people during the covid pandemic and acknowledged the support provided by local volunteers, organisations and services.

Kitty Hughes, National Chairperson of Age-Friendly Ireland Older Person’s Council also spoke eloquently about how wonderful and uplifting it was to be back together after the restrictions of Covid and an exceptionally challenging two years. Kitty was very complimentary of all those in attendance remarking on how everybody looked a million dollars.

A free raffle of incredible prizes was held courtesy of very generous individuals and our local business community.

The entertainment continued until midnight with the Sheerin Family Band headed by their father, Danny Sheerin, entertaining the crowd.

The Community Gardaí, Ballymahon GFC and Carrickedmond GFC would like to extend their sincere gratitude to every person, business and organisation that helped in making this occasion a very special day to remember.

