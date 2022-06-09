Down Memory Lane in Longford: Attic raises the roof with new DVD in 2007

Band members from Audiopilot and Attic Youth members at the Temperance Hall in 2007
The Leader's Down Memory Lane column this week featured a throwback to 2007 with band members from leading midlands band Audiopilot at the launch of the Attic's 'We will Rock You' DVD.
Pictured at the launch of the Attic's 'We will Rock You' DVD were Audiopilot's Rob McTiernan, Niall Ward and Harry Ruske, Denise Clarke, Paul Gurney, Real World Studios; Mona Considine, Chairperson of the Attic Youth Cafe, Paul Daly and Mick Warnock from Audiopilot
