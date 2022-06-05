Search

05 Jun 2022

Longford student bakes winning recipe for national enterprise success

Saoirse O’Toole is pictured (right) with some of her products and also (above) being presented with her prize by Deputy School Principal, Moyne Community School Paddy McPhillips

A county Longford student has picked up an award at national level in this year’s Student Enterprise Programme awards.

Saoirse O’Toole, of Saoirse’s Bakes and Cakes from Moyne Community School, scooped the “Best Endeavour” prize in the Intermediate category of the National Student Enterprise Programme.

Michael Nevin, chair of the Education Enterprise Committee of the Local Enterprise Offices, said; “This is the 20th year of the Student Enterprise Programme and the standard continues to improve year on year.

There have been some amazing ideas from across the country and students can be very proud of what they have achieved.

That experience will stand with them forever and hopefully will light the spark of entrepreneurship with them that they will carry into later life.”

Mr Nevin added, “Congratulations to Saoirse on the success of her mini business “Saoirse’s Bakes and Cakes” and to her teacher Padraig Doherty at Moyne Community School on receiving this award at national level.”

The County has a successful track record in the student enterprise competition.

Recent awards won by local secondary schools have included Best Commercial Potential in 2021 for ’Handy Hooks’ from Ballymahon Vocational School, “Best Commercial Potential award 2018” for ‘Reel Easy’ from Moyne Community School and 2nd place in the Senior Category in 2017 for ‘J & S Kitchen Aid’ from Mercy Secondary School in Ballymahon.

Since the Student Enterprise Programme began in 2003, over 300,000 students have taken part, learning key skills on how to create a business idea, start a business and grow a business.

The Student Enterprise Programme also has a new range of online resources at www.StudentEnterprise.ie, which will feature regular blogs and houses a full range of Student Enterprise resources for students and teachers.

