31 May 2022

‘Written in the Stars’ as Longford writers gather to celebrate Poetry Day

Longford Writers Group

Poets Imelda Kilmurray, Mags McKenna and Shelley Corcoran pictured in Edgeworthstown community library for the Poetry Day event organised by Longford Writers Group

Reporter:

Eileen Moynihan

31 May 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Poetry Day Ireland took place on Thursday, April 28 and the theme was, ‘Written in the Stars’.

It encourages people from all walks of life and ages to discover that poetry is for them.

To celebrate the day, a special event was held in the beautiful new Edgeworthstown library, organised by Longford Writers Group.

The special guest, award-winning poet, playwright and essayist, Adam Wyeth gave us a very interesting insight into his poetry. He read poems from his books, ‘The Art of Dying’, ’Silent Music’, and from his latest book, ‘about: blank’.

The audience sat spellbound as he read eloquently about his very detailed observations on life.

Sean P O’Neill, who is a member of Longford Writers Group and a singer/songwriter in his own right, then sang three beautiful songs.

Members of Longford Writers Group, the Lanesboro Poetry Circle and others read a selection of their works written around the theme. There was a great variety of subject matter and styles within this theme.

Matt Farrell from the Maria Edgeworth Centre also read some poems from Oscar Wilde and Maria Edgeworth, which rounded up the whole event in a special way, considering that both writers had strong connections to Edgeworthstown.

Cakes were made by Longford Writers Group members, Sally Martin and Martina Cooney and coffee and tea were provided by Edgeworthstown library. The refreshments were thoroughly enjoyed by all and provided us with time to network and chit-chat.
Shelley Corcoran, took photos of the event and also entertained us with her poetry.

The audience said it was a very enjoyable evening and that it was wonderful listening to everyone’s poems. All agreed that Adam Wyeth was the perfect guest speaker for the day.

Thanks to Creative Ireland Longford for their support and to Catherine Lee and her staff in Edgeworthstown library who made us so welcome.

