29 May 2022

Search for missing Kildare man Alan Byrne stood down

Missing Kill, Co Kildare, man located deceased

The late Alan Byrne, Kill

29 May 2022 8:25 PM

Following the discovery of a body in Kilteel, Co Kildare, this afternoon, Sunday, May 29, a missing person appeal in respect of Kill man Alan Byrne has been stood down.

Gardaí appealed yesterday evening for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Mr Byrne, 41, who had been missing from his Kill home since Friday afternoon.

Gardaí thanked members of the public for their assistance with the appeal.

Local News

