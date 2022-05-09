Search

09 May 2022

Longford St Mel’s student meets MEPs in Brussels

Diarmuid O'Donnell

Diarmuid O'Donnell from St Mel’s College, Longford, with MEPs in the European Parliament

Reporter:

News Reporter

09 May 2022 8:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The five Fine Gael MEPs welcomed a group of 28 students and their teachers from across Ireland, including Diarmuid O'Donnell, a student at St Mel’s College, Co Longford to the European Parliament, Brussels recently.

MEPs Seán Kelly, Frances Fitzgerald, Deirdre Clune, Maria Walsh and Colm Markey also introduced the students to the President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola.

The Fine Gael MEPs arranged for the group to meet European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, Slovakian MEP Vladimir Bilcik and the European Youth Coordinator, Biliana Sirakova. Their discussions mainly focused on the war in Ukraine, youth policy, and the daily work of the Parliament.

Speaking after the visit, Midlands-North-West MEP Maria Walsh said the students expressed a strong interest in a variety of topics including education, youth employment and mental health.

“It is incredibly important that young Irish people are afforded opportunities to better understand the work of the EU. Being able to sit at a table and have a conversation with EU decision-makers can really change how our young people view European politics. Visits like this are a fantastic way for people to better understand the European Parliament.

“It is extremely important for me to hear directly from constituents and hosting conversations like this is incredibly timely as we celebrate our EU Year of Youth. It ensures that our work here in the Parliament is connected to our young people at home,” added MEP Walsh.

The student and teacher visitor group represented various secondary schools across counties Louth, Leitrim, Westmeath, Mayo, Meath, Longford, Roscommon, Dublin, Laois, Offaly, Tipperary and Cork.

The second-level students won the special visit to the Parliament in Brussels via a Graduate.ie citizenship and democracy programme.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media