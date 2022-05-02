Search

02 May 2022

Longford Leader Farming: Rising costs are biggest challenge facing farmers

Tipperary farming: rise in construction costs cutting real level of TAMS grants

Rising costs are the biggest challenge facing farmers according to an annual Farm Report conducted by ifac, Ireland’s farming, food and agribusiness specialist professional services firm

Reporter:

News Reporter

02 May 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Rising costs are the biggest challenge facing farmers according to an annual Farm Report conducted by ifac, Ireland’s farming, food and agribusiness specialist professional services firm.

Given that 51% have already seen costs increase due to Brexit, 60% of Irish farmers say the biggest concern for their business for 2022 is increased input costs that are currently impacting all the primary farm inputs including fertiliser, feed and energy.

Ifac’s fourth annual Irish farm survey, contained in the report, reveals what is really on the minds of Irish farmers - the opportunities and the challenges they are facing across rural Ireland.

Finding and retaining employees has become a challenge for many – 21% say it’s a big concern, particularly in the dairy sector. 1 in 3 beef farmers are struggling to balance farming with their off-farm job and, across the board, 77% of farmers say they would hire non-EU people with the right skills.

With the UN warning of a climate tipping point on emissions, encouragingly, farmers are not shying away from sustainability or the gravity of the environmental challenges ahead. While some are understandably concerned about the additional cost burden (38%) and even more (40%) believe that other sectors need to play their part too, 94% of farmers believe in the need to reduce greenhouse gas on farms.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media