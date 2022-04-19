€264,769 for 125 Longford projects under Community Activities Fund

Approximately 125 Longford local projects are to receive €264,769 under the Community Activities Fund.
Approximately 125 Longford local projects are to receive €264,769 under the Community Activities Fund.
Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD, and Minister of State with responsibility for Community Development and Charities, Joe O’Brien TD, announced on Monday the successful projects in Longford under the 2021 Community Activities Fund.
The 2021 Community Activities Fund was launched in November 2021 with funding of €9m available. Longford received an allocation of €264,769 from the Department under the fund.
The key theme of the fund is to support groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs such as utility or insurance bills, as well as with improvements to their facilities.
The 125 Longford projects to receive funding and the amount they have been allocated are published on our website www.longfordleader.ie
Approximately 125 Longford local projects are to receive €264,769 under the Community Activities Fund.
A photo from the archives of U15 Ceilí Drums winner Colm Gilchriest at the last Fleadh Cheoil to be held in Edgeworthstown, which was 2015. See page 17 for more photos of the 2015 festival
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.