03 Apr 2022

Civic reception to be held for Co Longford's All-Ireland basketball team

Meet the candidate: Ballymahon Municipal District Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)

Ballymahon Municipal District Cllr Pat O'Toole (Fianna Fáil)

Reporter:

News Reporter

03 Apr 2022 8:00 AM

A civic reception is to be held in recognition for the Ballymahon Vocational School Under 19 basketball team who won the All-Ireland C Basketball Championship on March 8 in the National Basketball Arena in Tallaght.

Cllr Pat O’Toole called for Ballymahon Municipal District to recognise the team’s big win.

“It’s rare enough that an All-Ireland comes to Longford in any sport so we’re delighted with the win,” he said.

The reception will be held at the next Ballymahon Municipal District in May, just before the school breaks up for the summer holidays.

