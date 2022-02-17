Search

17 Feb 2022

Latest figures show record level of employment in Ireland

Latest figures show record level of employment in Ireland

Employment now stands at 2.48 million, an increase of almost 10 percent over Q4 2020

Reporter:

Reporter

17 Feb 2022 6:23 PM

Email:

news@iconicnews.ie

Labour Force Survey (LFS) data published today by the Central Statistics Office show a continued recovery from the pandemic in Ireland’s labour market, with 224,800 jobs created in the year to Q4 2021.

There was an increase in employment of 17,500 in the fourth quarter. Employment now stands at 2.48 million, an increase of almost 10 percent over Q4 2020.

The continuing rise in employment in Q4 2021 coincided with the introduction in December of additional public health measures to help reduce the spread of Covid-19, which impacted a number of important sectors for Ireland’s economy.

These sectors were provided with extra economic supports, while there was a limited reopening of the Pandemic Unemployment Payment for impacted workers, to ensure that businesses were in a position to fully reopen and workers return to work once public health dangers had passed.

'We're speaking to the world in our native tongue' - Irish language film wins top award

Commenting on the figures, Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar TD said:

"Today’s results show that employment increased by a remarkable 224,800 in 2021. We’re now very close to reaching our target of 2.5 million people at work we set out in the Economic Recovery Plan last year.

Despite the imposition of restrictions on business at the end of last year, 17,500 jobs were still added in the final quarter.

It’s reassuring to see the Accommodation and Food Service sector recovering somewhat with an increase of 29.8% or 37,100. The hours worked per week this sector, while still below Q4 2019 levels, increased by 1.7 million hours per week (+70.8%) over the year to Q4 2021. But there is a long way to go.

All eight regions in Ireland registered employment growth, with the Mid-West (Tipperary, Clare, Limerick) experiencing the biggest increase at 13.4%.

This is really significant given the Government’s focus on balanced regional development. It’s also noteworthy that female participation in the labour market appears to have reached a new high. Employment participation remains higher but has yet to fully recover from the pandemic shock.

These figures come on top of record exports -and IDA and EI jobs growth figures for 2021. The Irish economy and labour market are powering ahead.

Enterprise Week in Carlow to focus on Local SME procurement opportunities

Tomorrow, I will be launching the Mid-West Regional Enterprise Plan for the Mid-West – the first of nine such regional enterprise plans. These are bottom-up, local-led plans that will be backed up by up to €180 million in funding from government to boost regional development.”

The Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe TD said:

“The figures are further confirmation that the Government’s policy response to the pandemic – effectively keeping workers attached to employment - has paved the way for a remarkable recovery in the labour market, and minimised ‘scarring’ effects for Irish workers. 

“Furthermore, a new record high in female participation indicates that a revolution in remote working has made our jobs market more accessible, creating greater opportunity for participation, now and in the future.  

“As our economy continues to recover, there are emerging signs that labour shortages and mismatches are becoming a factor in certain sectors. As a Government, we will continue to assist those still impacted by the pandemic in returning to employment, and driving a comprehensive and durable recovery.”

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media