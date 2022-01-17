Over 500 new car registrations recorded in Longford during 2021

According to the Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) official new vehicle registrations statistics for 2021, there were 517 new car registrations in county Longford during 2021.

In neighbouring Cavan, Leitrim, Roscommon and Westmeath the numbers of car registrations in 2021 were 1,137, 390, 993 and 1,566, respectively.

Total new car registrations for 2021, finished at 104,932 +19% on 2020 (88,325) and down 10.4% on 2019 (117,109).

New Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) registrations in 2021 saw an increase of 32.3% (28,741) compared to 2020 (21,732) and +13.4% 2019 (25,336).

While New Heavy Commercial Vehicle registrations (HGV) saw an increase of 31.5% (2,716) in comparison to 2020 (2,066) and +2.1% on 2019 (2,659).

Imported Used Cars saw 63,617 registrations, a decrease of 20.4% on 2020 (79,969) and a decrease of 44.2% on 2019 (113,926).

A total of 8,646 new electric cars were registered in 2021, an increase on the 4,013 registrations seen in 2020 and 3,444 in 2019.

Other stats of note show a changing market place in 2021. Diesel accounted for 33.44%, Petrol 32.16%, Hybrid 16.22%, Electric 8.24%, and Plug-In Hybrid 7.26%.

Diesel remains the most popular engine type despite a decline in its market share last year (9.85%) while hybrid, electric and plug-in hybrid continue to gain market share in 2021.

Manual transmissions account for (50.95%) in market share, while automatic transmissions (48.93%) continue to increase their popularity again this year.

The hatchback remains Ireland’s top selling car body type of 2021. While grey is the top selling colour and has continued to keep that title for the past six years.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General commented: “The difficulties arising from both COVID and Brexit impacted on the supply and demand for cars, which made 2021 another challenging year for the Irish Motor Industry. While new car sales show a 19% increase on 2020, they remain behind 2019 levels.

“On a positive note, the sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) more than doubled in 2021, and with the sale of EVs being underpinned by SEAI Grants, we can expect to see an increasing number of new EVs on Irish roads in 2022. Commercial Vehicles sales also saw a significant improvement in 2021, with light commercial vehicles up over 30% on 2020, reflecting the increase in business confidence as the year progressed.