Water Conservation inspires four eco art projects in Longford schools

Longford County Council is congratulating and commending the four County Longford schools that completed eco art projects on awareness of the importance of water conservation during 2020 and 2021.

The work was carried out through Longford County Council in association with the Local Authorities Water Programme.

The theme was water quality protection and conservation: protecting and valuing local streams, rivers and lakes in County Longford.

Each school was assigned an artist to work with on their individual projects. The school and the artist then decided together, what would work best for their school and how best to highlight the importance of water protection and conservation in both their school and their local community.

The projects ranged from wall murals to bottle top art and even a photo collage.

The four schools involved included: Forgney National School, Forgney, Ballymahon; Glen National School, Edgeworthstown; St Columba’s National School, Dring and St John’s National School, Battery Road, Longford.

Speaking on the work that was completed, Longford County Council Environmental Awareness Officer Gary Brady commended all involved. “Longford County Council encourages and welcomes the involvement of pupils through these fantastic water-based projects, especially for pupils at an early age. It builds awareness of the importance of conserving water and protecting our local streams, rivers and lakes from pollution, not only within schools, but also within households and throughout communities for years to come. Thank you to the artists and all involved in our four schools.”

Karen Kennedy, Community Water Officer with the Local Authorities Water Programme added, “Well done to the pupils, teachers and local artists involved in this collaborative project which used artistic expression to create an awareness of the close links we have with our water catchment.”