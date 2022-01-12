Search

12 Jan 2022

Water Conservation inspires four eco art projects in Longford schools

Water conservation

Forgney NS, Forgney, Ballymahon

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Longford County Council is congratulating and commending the four County Longford schools that completed eco art projects on awareness of the importance of water conservation during 2020 and 2021.

The work was carried out through Longford County Council in association with the Local Authorities Water Programme.

The theme was water quality protection and conservation: protecting and valuing local streams, rivers and lakes in County Longford.

Each school was assigned an artist to work with on their individual projects. The school and the artist then decided together, what would work best for their school and how best to highlight the importance of water protection and conservation in both their school and their local community.

The projects ranged from wall murals to bottle top art and even a photo collage.

The four schools involved included: Forgney National School, Forgney, Ballymahon; Glen National School, Edgeworthstown; St Columba’s National School, Dring and St John’s National School, Battery Road, Longford.

Speaking on the work that was completed, Longford County Council Environmental Awareness Officer Gary Brady commended all involved. “Longford County Council encourages and welcomes the involvement of pupils through these fantastic water-based projects, especially for pupils at an early age. It builds awareness of the importance of conserving water and protecting our local streams, rivers and lakes from pollution, not only within schools, but also within households and throughout communities for years to come. Thank you to the artists and all involved in our four schools.”

Karen Kennedy, Community Water Officer with the Local Authorities Water Programme added, “Well done to the pupils, teachers and local artists involved in this collaborative project which used artistic expression to create an awareness of the close links we have with our water catchment.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media