Patients urged to consider options before attending Mullingar hospital emergency department
The Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Adult and Paediatric Emergency Departments are both busy this morning (Monday, January 10).
A hospital spokesperson said, "The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult and Paediatric In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care.
"We would ask patients to consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments.
Parents of brave Longford teen Cian Neary realise dream of making sick children's wishes a reality
The parents of a Longford teenager who died from a rare form of cancer two years ago are on the cusp of ensuring sick children will be able to have their very own pet alongside them while undergoing life saving treatment.
"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen. Adult and Paediatric Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.
"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."
A modified car which was lower to the ground was the cause of a young man being charged with having a dangerously defective vehicle.
