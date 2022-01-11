Renowned Longford author John Connell to release new book, The Stream of Everything

Longford author, John Connell is preparing to release his latest book
A new year means new book releases and among the upcoming releases for 2022 is John Connell’s new book, The Stream of Everything, published by Gill.
The Cow Book and Running Book author has used lockdown to his advantage, writing a new collection of memoirs and musings, this time reflecting our relationship to the land and nature.
In his latest memoir, he recounts a canoe trip he took with author and friend Peter Geoghegan through Co Longford at the height of lockdown.
The book will be available in May 2022
