Man fined €100 following altercation outside Longford post office

A fine of €100 was imposed on a defendant who got into an altercation with another man outside the Post Office in Longford town.
David Sweeney (22) with an address at 99 Richmond Street, Longford was charged with threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour in a public place at Main Street, Longford on April 30 last.
The court heard the defendant got into an altercation at 11.51 am outside the Post Office, leading to the charge.
The defendant had no previous convictions.
Defence solicitor Lorcan Gearty said his client had become upset by the actions of the other party. “He accepts he shouldn’t have got involved,” he said.
The defendant is currently looking for work.
A fine of €100 was imposed.
