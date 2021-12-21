Search

21 Dec 2021

Man pleads guilty to attempting to steal ATM cash in Cavan

File photo: Scene of the attempted ATM raid in Virginia, Co Cavan

Eoin Reynolds

Court Reporter

A man has pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to attempting to steal a restaurant ATM in Cavan and to moving cash for a cross-border gang.

Ciaran Duffy (27) of Greagh, Loughnamore, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan pleaded guilty at the three-judge, non-jury court to three offences, committed in 2019.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding, set a date of February 1 next for a sentencing hearing. Duffy is on bail.

Duffy pleaded guilty to participating in criminal activities while in a Toyota Avensis at Tullypole, Moynalty, Co Meath on August 20, 2019 by participating in the movement of cash on behalf of a criminal organisation.

He pleaded guilty to attempting to commit an offence under the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud) Act by attempting to steal an ATM and its contents at the Riverfront Bar and Restaurant on Main St, Virginia, Co Cavan on August 14, 2019.

Duffy also pleaded guilty to participating in or contributing to the possession of cash at Tullypole, Moynalty on 14 August 2019, intending to facilitate the commission of an offence by a criminal organisation.

