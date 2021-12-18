Dangerous bend causing damage to Moydow boundary wall, claims Ross

Fine Gael Cllr Paul Ross
Cllr Paul Ross has called on Longford County Council to apply for a low cost safety scheme at the dangerous turn at Bawn, Moydow, “in which the boundary wall of a dwelling has been hit three times in the last two years”.
“It’s a difficult issue to fix, but it’s a very sharp bend and normally it’s cars heading down the mountain that seem to hit the wall,” he said.
“A young fella going to work at six in the morning hit it most recently. It’s been an issue for a couple of years. It’s something we can’t allow to keep happening, where someone’s wall is being hit and obviously it’s a safety issue as well.”
Area Engineer Paul Newell agreed that the issue will be added to the list of low cost safety applications for 2022.
