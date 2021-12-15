Lough Ree Distillery launches Bart’s whiskey named in memory of late father

The Clancy siblings Peter, Sheila and Mike, founders of Lough Ree Distillery in Lanesboro, have recently added to their portfolio of products with their first blended whiskey, Bart’s.

CEO Peter Clancy explained the rationale behind it. “We’ve created Bart’s primarily in response to demand from our international customers – we’ve had a number of successful whiskey releases under The Bridge series going back to Christmas 2019,” he said.

Sheila Mullen, the company’s CFO described how the name came about.

“Looking back on the journey we’ve been on with the business to date, we’ve obviously missed our late father Bart’s influence as he passed away before we ever started this business.

“He would have loved so many elements of it – from the copper stills to the wood in the casks to the distillery design. So, we decided to call it after him as our way of involving him in the business going forward, and as a tribute to his legacy.

“We feel privileged really – not many people ever get the opportunity to put their father’s and family name on a product which is already getting traction internationally.”

Bart’s Irish Whiskey is available directly from Lough Ree Distillery on www.lrd.ie and from all leading off-licences and wholesalers.