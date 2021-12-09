'I do not want to see stages going dark' - Minister announces €50m live sector supports

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media has announced €50million in supports for the live performance sector.

Minister Catherine Martin detailed the supports, which are in response to new restrictions on the sector's capacities, during an announcement yesterday.

She said, "The live entertainment sector has been asked to shoulder a heavy burden with these new restrictions. This is not where we wanted to be but the epidemiological situation is such that we must try to reduce socialisation to manage COVID-19 case numbers over the coming weeks.

"I know audiences are still seeking live performance experiences after venues were closed for so long and I do not want to see stages going dark in the coming weeks. LPSS 3 will provide venues with the flexibility to decide if they will proceed with their events or reschedule and keep artists and crew employed."

Supports will include €34million for the Live Performance Support Scheme, which aims to support performances in December and January which may need to be cancelled, curtailed or rescheduled, as well as performances staged from February 2022 to June 2022.

The seasonal musical theatre and pantomime scheme will receive €5million, with a further €5million each for adaptation grants for venues, a Local Authorities artists and performance supports.

One million euro has also been allocated to the Saint Patricks Festival 2022.

Minister Martin confirmed her commitment to supporting the live performance and nightclub sector "as they journey through a difficult and unprecedented phase of business operations".

She said, "I am conscious of how important these pantomimes and seasonal musical theatre shows are for the businesses that stage them. I would like to see as many of these productions as possible continue even with 50% of the usual audiences. Families and children across the country look forward to these every year and it is important they go ahead now more than ever."

Senator Micheál Carrigy said the success of entertainment sector supports will be judged by who can access the €50 million funding package.

Senator Carrigy said, “The nnouncement of €50m for the live performance sector highlights Government’s understanding that we need to support these organisations and the commitment to assisting those across the sector who have been negatively impacted by the 50% capacity restriction.

“The support package includes an increase of €3m (€5m total) for the seasonal musical theatre and pantomime scheme (LPSS 2) as well as €5m for Local Authorities to support artists and performances.

“However, the success of these schemes will be judged by who can access the funds.

“The funding must support every facet of the entire live entertainment sector, from professional artists to semi-professional and amateur groups right across the country.

“The decision to limit capacity to 50% for shows and concerts, which in many cases were already fully booked, is a devastating hurdle which many groups, societies and producers have been unable to overcome. Therefore, it is appropriate that €20m has been ringfenced in a new Live Performance Support Scheme (LPSS 3), specifically designed to support performances in December and January which may need to be cancelled, curtailed or rescheduled.

“The announcement that the turnover requirement is being reduced from €300,000 to €100,000 is brilliant news, as is the new €5m Local Live Performance Support Scheme which will be administered by Local Authorities. This suggestion was made yesterday on the floor of the Seanad and I want to thank the Minister for taking on board the suggestion. Local Authority Arts Offices are best placed to know the groups that need supports the most.

“Throughout the pandemic, Fine Gael in Government has ensured businesses and workers have received vital support. Minister Paschal Donohoe recently announced additional targeted supports for the hospitality sector, including a weekly payment of up to €5,000. Minister Heather Humphreys also announced the reintroduction of the PUP for those impacted by the new restrictions.

“This support package is timely, and it is essential that those who need it most, receive it in a timely fashion,” concluded Senator Carrigy.