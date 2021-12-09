Search

09 Dec 2021

Abandoned house in Longford estate so overrun with rubbish 'you couldn't get out the front door if you tried'

Accusations gangs are leaving Longford residents prisoners in their own homes

A meeting has heard of fresh illegal dumping concerns outside an abandoned property in Ardnacassa Avenue

Environment officials have been urged to target a deserted property in a Longford town housing estate which has allegedly succumbed to illegal dumping.

Fine Gael Cllr John Browne has appealed to Longford County Council to examine a two bedroom house in the Ardnacassa Avenue area of town after a number of residents raised concerns it was becoming a haven for fly tipping.

Cllr Browne said he visited the dwelling himself in recent days and was shocked by what he saw.

"The house itself is boarded up and it's (dumping) that bad you couldn't get out the front door if you tried," he said.

"It's also boarded up and it's just depressing for the people that live either side of it down there."

For more on this story, see next week's Longford Leader.

