Arva's late Pat McElroy treated everyone with respect and his advice was trusted

The area was saddened by news of the death of Mr Patrick McElroy, Farrangarve, Arva which occurred peacefully on Friday, November 5 at College View Nursing Home, Cavan.

Pat, as he was fondly known, was a native of Latton, Co Monaghan and after school he went to 'serve his time' for four years in the co-op in Ballybay.

He came to work in Keith’s of Main Street, Arva in 1954 and thus started a very successful career in their hardware store.

Pat was hugely regarded by the customers and by the wider community in general. The most common word used to describe him since his passing was 'gentleman' and it was so true. He treated everyone with respect and his advice was trusted.

His word was his bond and he always made time to talk with customers and in all those years Pat endeared himself to them.

He wasn’t too long in Arva until he met the love of his life Róisín Green from nearby Ballinalee and the couple got married in 1959. They lived in Gortermone until they built their new home in Farrangarve where they raised their four children. He loved his garden and spent many hours tending to his trees, shrubs, vegetables and flowers.

As a mark of respect to their long standing former colleague Keith’s closed their hardware store and Centra supermarket for a number of hours and the management and staff formed a guard of honour at the Church of the Sacred Heart as Pat’s remains arrived at the Church on Monday, November 8.

His Requiem Mass was concelebrated with his nephew Fr Brendan Madden, Dublin, the Chief Celebrant assisted by Fr Donald Hannon CC Arva and Fr Charlie O’ Gorman PP Killeshandra. Burial followed in Coronea Cemetery with Fr Madden officiating at the graveside.

Pat is survived by his wife Róisín, son Kevin, Newtownforbes, daughters Miriam, Mullingar, Eileen, Boston, USA and Edel, Dallas, USA, sister Liz Cahill, England, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters in law and many friends to all of whom we extend sincere sympathy.