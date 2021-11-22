Search

22/11/2021

Arva's late Pat McElroy treated everyone with respect and his advice was trusted

Late Pat McElroy, Farangarriffe, Arva, Cavan

Arva's late Pat McElroy treated everyone with respect and his advice was trusted

The late Pat McElroy, Farangarriffe, Arva, Cavan

Reporter:

Barney Cully

Email:

barneycully@googlemail.com

The area was saddened by news of the death of Mr Patrick McElroy, Farrangarve, Arva which occurred peacefully on Friday, November 5 at College View Nursing Home, Cavan.

Pat, as he was fondly known, was a native of Latton, Co Monaghan and after school he went to 'serve his time' for four years in the co-op in Ballybay.

He came to work in Keith’s of Main Street, Arva in 1954 and thus started a very successful career in their hardware store.

Pat was hugely regarded by the customers and by the wider community in general. The most common word used to describe him since his passing was 'gentleman' and it was so true. He treated everyone with respect and his advice was trusted.

His word was his bond and he always made time to talk with customers and in all those years Pat endeared himself to them.

He wasn’t too long in Arva until he met the love of his life Róisín Green from nearby Ballinalee and the couple got married in 1959. They lived in Gortermone until they built their new home in Farrangarve where they raised their four children. He loved his garden and spent many hours tending to his trees, shrubs, vegetables and flowers. 

As a mark of respect to their long standing former colleague Keith’s closed their hardware store and Centra supermarket for a number of hours and the management and staff formed a guard of honour at the Church of the Sacred Heart as Pat’s remains arrived at the Church on Monday, November 8.

His Requiem Mass was concelebrated with his nephew Fr Brendan Madden, Dublin, the Chief Celebrant assisted by Fr Donald Hannon CC Arva and Fr Charlie O’ Gorman PP Killeshandra. Burial followed in Coronea Cemetery with Fr Madden officiating at the graveside.

Pat is survived by his wife Róisín, son Kevin, Newtownforbes, daughters Miriam, Mullingar, Eileen, Boston, USA and Edel, Dallas, USA, sister Liz Cahill, England, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers and sisters in law and many friends to all of whom we extend sincere sympathy.   

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media