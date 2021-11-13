Roscommon's Abbey Hotel gears up for Christmas party season

Roscommon's Abbey Hotel is set to be a leading venue for Christmas party nights this festive season
Why not gather up your friends or office colleagues for a fun festive party night at the Abbey Hotel. This year we will host 2 party nights on Friday 10th & Friday 17th December.
All party night guests dining with us will be required to present a valid digital Covid cert. Booking is advised as places are filling fast. €39 pp.
Special B&B rates from €75 single /€110 double room.
Tel 090 6626240 or email events@abbeyhotel.ie
Longford gardaí appeal for witnesses after male in his late teens suffers serious head injuries in Ballymahon assault incident
Louise Brennan and the team from Fabiani celebrate after being named National Store of the Year 2021 at last night's awards ceremony at the Interconinental Hotel in Dublin
Council chiefs have turned down two proposals from private developers over moves to revamp Longford's former Connolly Barracks site
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.