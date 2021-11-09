New slot for Longford DJ's Australian show

Longford DJ Oliver McNerney (aka Ollie Muldoon)
Each week many Longfordians tune into the well known Longford DJ Oliver McNerney (aka Muldoon) show in Australia.
Ollie’s show, Anything Goes, plays an electric mix of the all time great singers, past and present. With daylight saving and clocks going back, Ollie’s VCA Radio Show 88.5FM in West Australia, will start at the earlier time of 7am until 9am every Saturday morning.
Irish listeners can text Ollie for a request to 0061450459217 or email olivermcnerney@gmail.com.
To tune in, visit www.internet-radio.com/station
/vcafm/
