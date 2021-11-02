Search

02/11/2021

Longford Leader Farming: Activation of three-year cap for family farms under Fair Deal is a significant step

Farming

IFA farm family and social affairs chairperson, Caroline Farrell, has welcomed the activation of the three-year cap on family farms under the Fair Deal scheme.

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

IFA farm family and social affairs chairperson, Caroline Farrell, has welcomed the activation of the three-year cap on family farms under the Fair Deal scheme.

This came into play last week and follows the passing of the legislation at the end of the last Dáil session in July.

The IFA chairperson acknowledged the work of Minister Mary Butler, as well as previous Ministers with responsibility for Older People, in getting these changes introduced.

“This has been a long road for farm families, and tomorrow will come as a great relief for many,” she said Caroline Farrell this week.

The three-year cap, on family-owned and operated farm business assets under the Financial Assessment of the scheme, will allow families to better plan and provide certainty around the cost of care for a loved one, while protecting the viability of the family farm for future generations.

“It’s very important that those already participating in the Fair Deal scheme can still apply for the three-year cap, if they satisfy the qualifying conditions,” noted Ms Farrell.

“These farmers can apply by completing section 7 in the new application form and submitting it to their local Nursing Homes support scheme office before April 20th, 2022”.

Information on the changes to the scheme and details of qualifying conditions are available at: https://www.ifa.ie/fair-deal
-social-protection/.

Farmers an all farm families are encourage to read the information to find out what impact recent changes will have on them and their farm in going forward.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please just kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media