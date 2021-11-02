Longford Leader Farming: Activation of three-year cap for family farms under Fair Deal is a significant step

IFA farm family and social affairs chairperson, Caroline Farrell, has welcomed the activation of the three-year cap on family farms under the Fair Deal scheme.

This came into play last week and follows the passing of the legislation at the end of the last Dáil session in July.

The IFA chairperson acknowledged the work of Minister Mary Butler, as well as previous Ministers with responsibility for Older People, in getting these changes introduced.

“This has been a long road for farm families, and tomorrow will come as a great relief for many,” she said Caroline Farrell this week.

The three-year cap, on family-owned and operated farm business assets under the Financial Assessment of the scheme, will allow families to better plan and provide certainty around the cost of care for a loved one, while protecting the viability of the family farm for future generations.

“It’s very important that those already participating in the Fair Deal scheme can still apply for the three-year cap, if they satisfy the qualifying conditions,” noted Ms Farrell.

“These farmers can apply by completing section 7 in the new application form and submitting it to their local Nursing Homes support scheme office before April 20th, 2022”.

Information on the changes to the scheme and details of qualifying conditions are available at: https://www.ifa.ie/fair-deal

Farmers an all farm families are encourage to read the information to find out what impact recent changes will have on them and their farm in going forward.