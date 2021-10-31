Search

31/10/2021

Longford Leader Farming: Macra questions funding for young farmers under CAP

CAP

Macra na Feirme is questioning the level of funding announced for the Common Agricultural Policy

Macra na Feirme is questioning the level of funding announced for the Common Agricultural Policy.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine along with the Taoiseach announced a near €10bn CAP budget from 2023-27 last wee, that according to Macra na Feirme is missing €310m for young farmer measures.

Macra na Feirme national president, John Keane, said “We have consistently voiced the need to support young farmers as they begin their farming careers.

“The funds announced (last week) are missing a Start-up Business Grant scheme for young farmers, a Retirement Scheme and funding for a Land Mobility Service. The cost of providing these valuable incentives to support generational change and encourage new farmers to start farming is approximately €310m over the next five years.

“Young farmers are real environmentalists. The current generation and indeed the next generation of young farmers are more educated, informed and knowledgeable on best environmental practices. As young farmers, we are custodians of the local environment.

“Making farming attractive, and encouraging more young people into the industry through generational renewal initiatives like retirement schemes and a Land Mobility Service are good for our natural environment, climate change and biodiversity” added the Macra na Feirme national president.

“Encouraging young people to take up farming as a career is vital for the future of our overall agri-sector. Let’s be clear, young farmers are not climate deniers,” he pointed out.

“We understand the challenges ahead, young farmers needed the Taoiseach and Minister for Agriculture to be bold, be ambitious and most importantly, be supportive, of the next generation.

