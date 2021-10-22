Deaths in Longford - Friday, October 22, 2021

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, October 21, 2021 of Irene Hanly (née Byrne), Cuilmore, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon. Irene passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family at home, following a brief illness bravely borne.



Predeceased by her beloved husband Vincent and her brothers Bernard, Robert & Con. Deeply mourned by her heartbroken family, cherished daughter Jacqueline, sons Bobby, Colin & Niall, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Lorraine, adored grandchildren, Aoibheann, Conor, Caoimhe, Luke, Cian & Neíl. Deeply regretted by her sisters Mary, Geraldine & Colette, brother Dermot, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of wonderful friends. Rest in Peace.



Irene will repose at The Silver Eel, Grange, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon (F42 F728) on Friday October 22 4pm-7pm. (House private at all other times please). Requiem Mass on Saturday morning, October 23 in St. Mary's Church Aughrim at 11am. Cremation afterwards at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 3pm. Please observe current Covid 19 restrictions regarding attendance at funerals. Irene’s Funeral Mass may be viewed on the following link: https://www.churchtv.ie/aughrim-kilmore

Messages of condolence may be left in the ‘Condolences’ section on rip.ie. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to Roscommon Palliative Care c/o Dermot Foley Funeral Director or any family member. The Hanly family greatly appreciate your sympathy and support at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis uasal.

Christopher Kelly, Lacken, Multyfarnham, Westmeath / Longford

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, October 21 of Christopher Kelly, Lacken, Multyfarnham, Westmeath and formerly St Michael's Road, Longford. Christopher died, peacefully, surrounded by his family in Mullingar General Hospital.

He is predeceased by his parents, Christopher and Angela, and his brother Billy. Christopher will be sadly missed by his family and friends, brother Denis, sisters Elizabeth and Marie, brother-in-law Patrick and sister-in-law Elaine, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in his brother Denis's home in Lacken, Multyfarnham on Friday October 22 from 5 o'clock until 9 o'clock. Removal on Saturday, October 23 to St. Nicholas' Church, Multyfarnham, for funeral Mass at 2 o'clock, followed with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time on Saturday, please. Please remember to practice social distancing at all times.

Mary Murray (née Walsh), Kiltybarden, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim

The recent death has occurred on Thursday, October 21, 2021 of Mary Murray (nee Walsh), Kiltybarden, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.

Predeceased by her brother Tony and baby Peter.

Sadly missed by her husband Peenie, daughter Barbara, sons Hughie, Peter, Paul and Neville, son in law Eamonn, beloved grandchildren Alannah, Darragh, Dearbhla and Thomas, her sisters, Marion and Una, brother Fred, uncle Weedy and Sissie, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday October 22 from 4pm to 9pm. Funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday, October 23 at 11.40am, to arrive at St. Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin, for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. A message of sympathy can be left in the Condolences section on rip.ie.

Tony Harrison, Ballytarsna, Nurney, Carlow / Moydow, Co Longford

The recent death has occured on Thursday, October 21, 2021 of Tony (Harry) Harrison of Ballytarsna, Nurney, Co Carlow and formerly of Moydow, Co Longford, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of Suzanne, much loved father of Dylan and Sorcha, cherished brother of Jennifer and Melanie and adored son of Tony and the late Joan. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, father, sisters, father-in-law Mick, mother-in-law Julie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May he Rest In Peace.

Reposing at his home (Eircode R93 T622) on Sunday, October 24 from 2pm -6pm. Removal from there on Tuesday, October 26 at 10.30am to The Holy Family Church, Askea, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. Tony’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, online streaming service by using the following link

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

The family would like to thank you for your sympathy, support and understanding at this sad time and you are invited to leave a personal message in the Condolence section on rip.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.