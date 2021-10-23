Search

23/10/2021

Tourism video launched to promote EZxploring in Longford

EZxploring

Longford Tourism is launching a video to promote EZxploring in Longford

Longford Tourism is launching a new video this week, to promote EZxploring in county Longford.

EZxploring is a series of innovative, interactive maps that will help locals and visitors alike discover and explore many parts of the county.

The maps cover Ardagh, Ballymahon, Edgeworthstown, Granard, Lanesboro, Longford and the Royal Canal Greenway, including the National Famine Way.

In addition, there is also an EZxploring Playground Passport for County Longford which is proving to be extremely popular.
Longford is the first county in Ireland to have a set of EZxploring maps and Longford County Council wants to raise awareness of the series so that people can get the best out of them.

The EZxploring concept brings the abundance of Longford history and heritage to life making them ideal for an educational visit for school tours or to be used by locals and visitors, just for fun.

The project was funded by Longford County Council’s Regeneration Unit, Longford Tourism, Heritage Office and Creative Ireland.

“Suitable for all ages, it is an enjoyable experience finding sites and seeing details that you might otherwise miss,” said Longford Tourism Officer Dympna Reilly.

The maps are available from the Tourist Office, Market Square, Longford; County Longford libraries; Knights & Conquests in Granard; the Maria Edgeworth Centre in Edgeworthstown; Creative Ardagh and other attractions.

Full details of the series and free downloads are also available on Longford.ie under the Activities, EZxploring section.

For more information, contact Longford Tourism on (043) 3343509 or by emailing tourism@longfordcoco.ie.

The new video is available for viewing on the Longford Tourism YouTube channel:
www.youtube.com/longfordtourism.

It is also on all Longford Tourism social media channels.

