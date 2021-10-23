Abbeylara Handball Club hosting one wall doubles tournament this weekend

Following lockdown and the return to indoor sporting activities, GAA Handball launched a summer initiative to increase the visibility of handball activities across clubs within Ireland.

Based off this campaign, Abbeylara Handball Club is hosting a One Wall Doubles tournament on Saturday, October 23 commencing at 11am. Formats and pairing will be made on the day.

Abbeylara HC is one of two handball clubs within Longford and showcases an outdoor one wall court which was very beneficial to locals following the recommencement of outdoor sporting activities this year.

It also features a 60x30 indoor facility which will also be in use during the tournament.

Club members and handball players from Longford and surrounding counties will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete in a social and friendly environment while also enjoying the sporting benefits of what GAA handball has to offer.

All abilities, levels and spectators are welcome including beginners that would like to come along and see what handball has to offer.

If any individuals are interested in trying out handball and would like to partake, please submit name to Jenny Mahon on087 2401824.

All persons are expected to abide by HSE and Government guidelines including Covid-19 measurements in place on the day.

For further details, please contact the Abbeylara HC Facebook page, Jenny 087 2401824 or Anna 086 350 9829.