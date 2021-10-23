Search

23/10/2021

Abbeylara Handball Club hosting one wall doubles tournament this weekend

Abbeylara

Abbeylara Handball Club members Fintan Creamer, Jenny Mahon, Christopher Kiernan and Johnathan Mahon

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Following lockdown and the return to indoor sporting activities, GAA Handball launched a summer initiative to increase the visibility of handball activities across clubs within Ireland.

 

Based off this campaign, Abbeylara Handball Club is hosting a One Wall Doubles tournament on Saturday, October 23 commencing at 11am. Formats and pairing will be made on the day.

Abbeylara HC is one of two handball clubs within Longford and showcases an outdoor one wall court which was very beneficial to locals following the recommencement of outdoor sporting activities this year.

It also features a 60x30 indoor facility which will also be in use during the tournament.

Club members and handball players from Longford and surrounding counties will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and compete in a social and friendly environment while also enjoying the sporting benefits of what GAA handball has to offer.

All abilities, levels and spectators are welcome including beginners that would like to come along and see what handball has to offer.

If any individuals are interested in trying out handball and would like to partake, please submit name to Jenny Mahon on087 2401824.

All persons are expected to abide by HSE and Government guidelines including Covid-19 measurements in place on the day.
For further details, please contact the Abbeylara HC Facebook page, Jenny 087 2401824 or Anna 086 350 9829. 

To continue reading this article, please register and log in.

Registration is free and you can also sign up to our newsletter to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media