Men's Sheds across Longford rejoice as operations resume

All Men's Sheds in Longford have resumed and reopened since September 20, they include Dromard, Drumlish, Colmcille, Killoe, Granard and Longford Town Men's Sheds.

Sheds across the country have been closed for the past 18 months. Some members have passed to their eternal reward, others are suffering from a long term illness and will be unable to rejoin.

A relieved and delighted Bryan McCormack said, “Our philosophy is still the same – mens health and wellbeing is every Shed's priority in conjunction with the cuppa and chat of course.”

He added, “The Irish Men's Sheds Association have arranged Shed for Life activities to cover the next ten weeks, these include Diabetes Awareness, Oral Health, Cancer Awareness, Dementia Awareness, Heart Health and Digital Literacy. These activities will be in conjunction with whatever individual Sheds have or are organising including community works.”

Mr McCormack said all sheds are looking for new members. “Co Longford has very few Sheds affiliated to the Irish Men's Sheds Association (IMSA). We don't have Sheds in Ballymahon, Lanesboro, Edgeworthstown and the surrounding areas.

“If you would be interested in discussing the possibility of setting up a Shed in any area in Co Longford or joining an existing Shed, contact me, Bryan McCormack, Co Longford Volunteer for the IMSA mobile 087 6486664 or email bryangmccormack @gmail.com.”