05/10/2021

National Women’s Enterprise Day open for Longford entrepreneurs

National Women's Enterprise Day

Martina Burns of Richmount Cordials

Female entrepreneurs and budding businesswomen from across Longford are being encouraged to look to the future and register for this year’s National Women’s Enterprise Day (NWED) after the lineup for the event was recently announced.

The Local Enterprise Office (LEO) initiative, now in its 15th year, will be hosted by founder and broadcaster Aine Kerr.

Traditionally National Women’s Enterprise Day has taken place locally with Local Enterprise Offices putting on events for female businesswomen and those who may have a business idea they want to get off the ground.

However, the event went online in 2020 due to restrictions and will take place online again this year.

The free event, titled ‘Build The Future’, takes place online on Thursday, October 7 and will feature some of Ireland’s best known female entrepreneurs including the likes of Aimee Connolly of Sculpted by Aimee, Rachel Doyle of The Arboretum and Sharon Keegan of Peachy Lean, who was recently supported on Dragon’s Den UK.

This year’s Leading Light for Longford will be Martina Burns of Richmount Cordial Company. Richmount Cordial produces award-winning elderflower cordial in Co Longford. Trading since 2014, their cordial is stocked nationally and internationally.

The company was also recently featured on RTE’s Nationwide Programme.

The NWED programme will cover a whole host of areas on how to build the future of a business covering topics like, how to get started, internationalisation, finding new markets, trading effectively online, sustainability and innovation.

This will be coupled with breakout rooms for networking and a host of one-to-one advice clinics for any business issues.

New figures released by the Local Enterprise Offices, who are funded by the Government of Ireland and supported by Enterprise Ireland and the Local Authorities, have shown that the amount of women engaging in entrepreneurship and business supports continues to rise.

In 2020 over 47,000 women engaged in training and upskilling with their Local Enterprise Office. This was a huge jump on 2019 as 23,466 female entrepreneurs took part in training that year.

In 2020, 50% more females engaged in training and upskilling with their Local Enterprise Office than their male counterparts (30,000).

Anna Lane from LEO Longford, said; “National Women’s Enterprise Day has always been a day of celebration of the very best in female entrepreneurship and highlighting the strength of that community. This year is no different, but we are very much looking forward to how we can help female entrepreneurs in County Longford sustain and develop their businesses and ideas going into the future.

“The last 18 months have created huge problems for businesses all across the Longford area but also great opportunities and businesses have to grasp those. NWED is going to look at all those areas where you can build your business for the future, what areas you need to look at and what supports are there to help you do that.

“Everyone who registers and attends on the day will not only spend it with a fantastic community of female entrepreneurs and experts from around the country, but they will learn how to build their business or business idea for the future.”

Other participants on the day include Gerry Duffy who will be conducting an energizing session, Jenny Melia and Sheelagh Daly from Enterprise Ireland on Internationalisation and New Markets, Entrepreneurs Academy’s Noel Davidson on creating connections, Designer Aoife McNamara on starting a business and a host of others covering all sorts of topics from finance to trading online.

Those looking to attend National Women’s Enterprise Day can find more information and register for free at www.localenterprise.ie/ longford and join the conversation online using the hashtag #NWED.

