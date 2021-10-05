Great sadness in Ballyleague following death of late Paula Behan

It was with great sadness we learned of the death, after a brief illness, peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff of Mullingar Regional Hospital on Sunday, September 19 of one of our most recent residents Paula Behan, Strokestown Road and formerly of Ava Maria Terrace, Moate & Terenure, Dublin 6, & Rindoon, Athlone.

Paula, along with her husband George, was predeceased by her parents Pat and Rita Whelan.

Paula was an avid walker and was regularly seen walking the footpaths both sides of the bridge. She was a lady that endeared herself to everyone that came to know her.

Her warm personality ensured that she seamlessly fitted into our community. Paula's beaming smile could be seen at a distance and the warmth of her greeting warmed even the saddest of hearts.

Paula's passing will leave us the poorer but her warm personality will ensure we smile when we remember her.

Paula's remains reposed at the home of her daughter Joan and son in law Gean Larkin in Athlone from Monday, September 20 until her removal to St Peter and Paul's Church, Athlone for her requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 22. Following Mass, her remains were removed to Mount Jerome Crematorium for cremation.

To her husband George, and her loving family Joan, Raymond & Rhona, son in law Gean, grandchildren Shona, Tara, Ray & Brendan, their partners Paul, Padraig & Niamh, her adored great-grandchildren Nathan, Ellie, Maya, Mia, Sadhdh, Fiadh, & Aoibh, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends, we extend our heartfelt sympathy.