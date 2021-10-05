Search

05/10/2021

Great sadness in Ballyleague following death of late Paula Behan

Late Paula Behan (née Whelan), Ballyleague, Roscommon / Athlone, Roscommon / Terenure, Dublin

Great sadness in Ballyleague following death of late Paula Behan

The late Paula Behan (née Whelan), Ballyleague, Roscommon / Athlone, Roscommon / Terenure, Dublin

Reporter:

Joe O'Brien

Email:

joeaobrien@outlook.com

It was with great sadness we learned of the death, after a brief illness, peacefully in the dedicated care of the staff of Mullingar Regional Hospital on Sunday, September 19 of one of our most recent residents Paula Behan, Strokestown Road and formerly of Ava Maria Terrace, Moate & Terenure, Dublin 6, & Rindoon, Athlone.

Paula, along with her husband George, was predeceased by her parents Pat and Rita Whelan.

Paula was an avid walker and was regularly seen walking the footpaths both sides of the bridge. She was a lady that endeared herself to everyone that came to know her.

Her warm personality ensured that she seamlessly fitted into our community. Paula's beaming smile could be seen at a distance and the warmth of her greeting warmed even the saddest of hearts. 

Paula's passing will leave us the poorer but her warm personality will ensure we smile when we remember her. 

Paula's remains reposed at the home of her daughter Joan and son in law Gean Larkin in Athlone from Monday, September 20 until her removal to St Peter and Paul's Church, Athlone for her requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 22. Following Mass, her remains were removed to Mount Jerome Crematorium for cremation.

To her husband George, and her loving family Joan, Raymond & Rhona, son in law Gean, grandchildren Shona, Tara, Ray & Brendan, their partners Paul, Padraig & Niamh, her adored great-grandchildren Nathan, Ellie, Maya, Mia, Sadhdh, Fiadh, & Aoibh, relatives, neighbours and wide circle of friends, we extend our heartfelt sympathy.

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media