Ballymahon all set for huge tractor run event

The cost per tractor is €20 and registration takes place from 11am at Centra Ballymahon, with the cavalcade set to depart on their journey from 12 noon.

Chairperson of the organising committee Darren Mulledy said the idea behind the event is to help raise funds which will help with the every day running cost of the centre and also to help subsidise cost of services for the clients like chiropody and day trips.

He added, “The Centre is a vital service to so many people. A lot of senior citizens during the pandemic felt alone, afraid and isolated. Now with the lifting of restrictions the clients are allowed to come back into the centre on a day assigned to them so guidelines and social distancing rules can be adhered to. Clients can now attend and feel safe and enjoy the lovely hot dinner made fresh each day in the centre.”

Manager Breda Greaves explained that the centre caters for people around Ballymahon and the surrounding areas. “We provide a safe and caring environment for our clients to socialise and enjoy good quality food. The centre is a lifeline to many people and I’d like to thank the many local businesses that have come on board to support our fundraiser. We always welcome new members to our centre.

“If anybody would like any more information please contact us on 09064 38445 or 086 1097682.”