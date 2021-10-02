Search

02/10/2021

Longford Volunteer Centre Awards now open for nominations

Communities throughout County Longford are being called upon to celebrate the people that make a difference through volunteering.

The awards recognise the immense contribution that volunteers make to communities across the county.

Anyone volunteering in County Longford can be nominated for an award.

The only requirement is that they give their time voluntarily and without pay.

The Longford Volunteer Centre Awards are open to people of all ages.

The Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7pm in Longford Rugby Club.

There are 14 Awards in total:
- Lifetime Achievement to Volunteering - 1 Award
- Outstanding Volunteer in Response to Covid-19 – 2 Awards
- Outstanding Group in Response to Covid-19 – 1 Award

There will be a further 10 Awards with one recipient from each of these categories:
- Animal Care
- Arts, Culture & Festivals
- Campaigning & Activism
- Children & Youth
- Environmental
- Health & Well-Being
- Safety & Emergency Services
- Social Inclusion & Community Support
- Sports & Recreation
- Services to the Elderly

This event is supported by the Department of Rural and Community Development, Longford Community Resources Clg and Volunteer Ireland.

Voting closes on October 21 at 10pm and the judging process will commence shortly thereafter.

The winners will be notified the week before the event takes place.

Nominations for the awards can be made by groups or individuals by emailing info@volunteerlongford.ie for the link.

The nomination link can also be accessed on our social media pages. Our website is currently being updated but you can still vote at www.volunteerlongford.ie

Gerry Smyth, Coordinator of Longford Volunteer Centre said, “Volunteers are one of our county’s most precious resources and we’re asking the people of Longford to take this opportunity to say thank you to their local volunteers and to nominate an outstanding volunteer they know. These Awards aim to celebrate and recognise the countless volunteers who give their time to benefit others.

“People who are considering volunteering or have questions about what it involves are encouraged to contact us here at Longford Volunteer Centre where our staff are more than happy to offer advice on all aspects of volunteering to both individuals and groups.

“Our aim is to guide volunteers and give advice on which opportunity might best suit their interests. We also provide advice and training to local organisations on a range of issues relating to best practice in volunteer management and we also deliver a Garda Vetting service for local non-profits.

You can contact Longford Volunteer Centre on 043-3345555.”

