Farrell secures Newtowncashel cemetery car park boost

Cllr Ger Farrell
The community of Newtowncashel was given a boost last week with the news resurfacing works at the village's local cemetery will be carried out by Longford County Council.
Area engineer Paul Newell said the local authority was intent on restoring an area of Cashel Cemetery car park which was in need of renewal following a request by Cllr Gerald Farrell.
Lanesboro based Independent Cllr Mark Casey supported his Fine Gael counterpart in pushing for restorative works to be undertaken.
“There's a patch there which requires resurfacing to stop it from unravelling and getting worse,” he said.
Mr Newell said the area which would be addressed was small in what was an otherwise large car park.
“We will call over and get it resurfaced,” he said, stating however that it would likely be next year as the council had already finished its road resurfacing duties for 2021.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.