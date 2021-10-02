Search

02/10/2021

Farrell secures Newtowncashel cemetery car park boost

Local councillor calls for better services for children with autism in Co Longford

Cllr Ger Farrell

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

Email:

liam.cosgrove@longfordleader.ie

The community of Newtowncashel was given a boost last week with the news resurfacing works at the village's local cemetery will be carried out by Longford County Council.

Area engineer Paul Newell said the local authority was intent on restoring an area of Cashel Cemetery car park which was in need of renewal following a request by Cllr Gerald Farrell.

Lanesboro based Independent Cllr Mark Casey supported his Fine Gael counterpart in pushing for restorative works to be undertaken.

“There's a patch there which requires resurfacing to stop it from unravelling and getting worse,” he said.

Mr Newell said the area which would be addressed was small in what was an otherwise large car park.

“We will call over and get it resurfaced,” he said, stating however that it would likely be next year as the council had already finished its road resurfacing duties for 2021.

