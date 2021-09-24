Longford’s 5K Glow Run and Walk on Saturday

Longford’s Glow Run and Walk, as part of Be Active Night 2021, will see the Royal Canal Greenway lit up this Saturday, September 25.

BeActive Night takes place right across the country this year as part of European Week of Sport. This year Longford Sports Partnership are holding Longford’s first Glow Run and Walk.

The event will take place from Longford Slashers GAA grounds on Saturday. Registration will be from 6.45pm with the run at 7.30pm and the walk at 7.45pm.

You and your family and friends are invited this Saturday evening to enjoy some fun and exercise on the Canal loop.

There are also spot prizes for the most luminous participants. The event will be focused on fun and participation.

The event is free for walkers and runners. For any runner that wants to get a time, chip timing is available for €2.50.

The newly developed Canal Loop has wonderful potential as a venue for physical activity and exercise. It is especially suitable for activity over dark the Winter months. It is under lights and is suitable for people of all abilities and ages.

The Be Active Night Glow Run and Walk event aims to showcase the Canal loop and encourage greater usage along it. The event will be focused on fun and participation.

The first 200 registered participants will receive a free event Snood.

To register visit myrunresults.com, in the See Real Results tap you will find the registration link.

Further details are available on www.longfordsports.ie

Email sports@longfordcoco.ie