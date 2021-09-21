Search

21/09/2021

A great business opportunity in Granard

Granard Motte

The café / restaurant in Granard which is available for lease

As Covid-19 restrictions ease further, there is a fantastic opportunity to run your own business in Granard, one of focal points of Ireland's Hidden Heartlands.

A café/restaurant which occupies one of the best locations in Granard town and indeed along the entire road between Monaghan and Athlone is now available to lease.

Located just off the Main Street, this is a new premises which has been fully fitted out to a high standard, with all new kitchen equipment and a beautiful dining area.

As well as benefiting from a high volume of passing traffic, this business will benefit from the new Knights and Conquests Visitor Centre which is on the same site.

The new visitor centre is an important part of Fáilte Ireland's Hidden Heartlands experience, and it is attracting large visitor numbers.

Development of the new visitor centre continues, with the 1st phase "Knights & Conquests" interpretative centre already opened and construction of phase 2, the Norman Heritage Park due to commence this year with a budget of over €5m.

Occupying a prime site, along the N55 and with its own off-street parking, the restaurant will immediately benefit from the large volume of passing traffic, and in the future, from visitors to the centre.

With a total floor area of circa 175 sq. m. (1883 Sq. Feet), this beautiful, airy building offers a real opportunity to establish a successful café/restaurant business. Granard is a thriving town with large volumes of passing traffic.

This business offers an opportunity to take advantage of this traffic and of the developing tourist market in the town.

The unit is fitted out to a high standard and suitable for both day-time trade and evening meals.

For more information contact JJ Flood & Sons, Main Street, Granard on 087 653 7126, 043 66 86060 or email info@jjfloodandsons.ie Check out their website www.jjfloodandsons.ie

