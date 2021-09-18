Search

18/09/2021

Longford’s own Cronin live in Drumlish tonight

Cronin

This Saturday, September 18 will see the staging of Longford Live and Local's 50th concert and it will be the finale of the festival featuring Cronin at Drumlish Community Centre

Reporter:

News Reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

With the back-to-school rush, and the darker evenings, it’s easy to forget the summer that’s just passed but for some of us, it’s been a summer like no other in Longford.

Longford Live and Local began preparation in early June and finally put on its debut gig on July 9.

Since then the Live and Local team under the careful stewardship of project co-ordinator Shane Crossan of Republic of Culture, has staged 50 concerts across the county with an attendance of over 7,000 people at 27 venues.

In doing so, the programme has supported 120 local musicians toward a much-awaited return to live performance.

A festival of this scale would seem unachievable in the most normal of times, but this programme was even delivered in compliance with Covid-19 public health guidelines throughout.

It introduced venues not commonly used as performance spaces and brought the music into the heart of local communities again right on their doorsteps.

It is also significant that Longford County Council hosted more live music events outside of Dublin in July and August, than any other county in Ireland!

Showcasing talent of all ages and genres, fans enjoyed country and western music, trad, RnB, indie, rock n roll, classical, jazz, blues and folk all performed by local musicians – such is the depth of talent that lies within the boundaries of County Longford.

The summer saw Longfordians bask in beautiful sunshine and brave biblical rain as they revelled in the opportunity to blow off some steam to the likes of Mick Flavin, Declan Nerney, Ravens Edge, AudioPilot, Aoife Mulligan, Ríl Óg, Purify, Gipsy Boii-G and more incredible homegrown talent.

And this weekend is no exception as the final event of the Longford Live & Local summer programme takes place.
Cronin play this Saturday, September 18 at Drumlish Community Centre and there’s no way better to finish the festival than with Ireland’s hardest working band.

Brothers Johnny and Michael Cronin alongside Fiachra Milner and Brian Murphy have become the go-to band on the professional music scene.

Cronin are best described as celtic indie with soul. Based out of Transmission Rooms Recording Studio, the four-piece host artists such as Shane MacGowan, The Academic, The Blizzards, Kodaline and have shared the stage with U2, Van Morrison, Maise chiefs and more.

The band are regular collaborators with punk poet Shane MacGowan and made a stellar return to the stage at Mullingar’s Music at Meares Court festival last weekend.

This weekend will be Live and Locals 50th concert and it will be the finale of the festival.

So, go to Eventbrite, book your free tickets and we’ll see you there.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media