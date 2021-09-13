Granard farm to be sold online

A 70-acre farm, featuring a derelict residence and excellent quality land, at Granardkill, Granard, Co Longford, N39 K7D1, will go under the virtual hammer on Friday, September 24 at 3pm.

The actual market value is listed as €600,000 and all bidders must register with Murtagh Bros Auctioneers (Tel: 044-9342512 | Email: info@murtaghbros.ie) on or before Friday, September 17 with a deposit of €40,000.

Dillon Murtagh said the farm extends to c.70 acres of good quality pasture land in one or more lots with excellent road frontage to all lots on the outskirts of Granard town.

Lot 1: Balnagall: Derelict residence with farmyard on c. 7.5 acres - The property consists of a derelict 2 storey period residence with farm buildings surrounded by well sheltered good quality agricultural land.

The farmyard consists of a modern 4 bay slatted house, 4 bay round roof haybarn together with a range of smaller outhouses and cattle crush. The lands adjoin Granard Town & Beechwood Park Housing Estate and are zoned for development under the Longford County Development Plan. Mains services are adjacent to the property.

Lot 2: Granardkill - The property consists of c. 47 acres of elevated lands in 7 divisions with no waste and excellent road frontage suitable for any farming enterprise.

Lot 3: Gallid - The property consists of c. 16 acres with no waste and excellent road frontage.

Lot 4 encompasses the entire property and the auction will be run in conjunction with LSL ONLINE Auctions www.livestock-live.com/ Locations-Land