Lots for all the family to enjoy during Bike Week 2021 in Longford

Longford County Council through Longford Sports Partnership is promoting Bike Week 2021 in County Longford, with the support of the National Transport Authority.

Bike Week is a celebration and promotion of the benefits of cycling.

A collection of bike-themed events organised by local authorities, community groups and cycling groups are taking place throughout the country and in Longford it is no different.

This year, Bike Week will kick off on Sunday, September 12, running until Saturday, September 18.

A variety of events both on the ground and online will be held throughout county Longford with someone for all the family to enjoy.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan welcomed the events that are taking place.

She said, “Well done to Longford Sports Partnership for putting together this programme. We are blessed in this county to have the Royal Canal Greenway and many other safe off-road cycling options for all ages to enjoy and I am encouraging everyone who can to get out there and try out one of the scheduled cycling activities.”

Chief Executive of Longford County Council Paddy Mahon agreed. “Our tourism infrastructure for walking and cycling is second to none and Bike Week is a great chance to make use of it. Between forests, riverside and peatland walks and cycleways as well as our beautiful rural road network, the flatlands of Longford have never been so appealing to cyclists. I wish everyone a safe and enjoyable National Bike Week.”

Events

l On Sunday, September 12 our Family Cycle will take place on the Royal Canal Greenway in Longford Town at 11am.

l On Tuesday, September 14, a Cycle to Work and Bikers Lunch Day is scheduled, encouraging people to cycle to work or join in with a lunch time cycle on the Royal Canal Greenway from the market Square in Longford Town.

l On Saturday, September 18, a Guided Cycle Tour will be held along the Royal Canal Greenway from Clondra starting at 12 noon.

A limited number of bikes and helmets will be available for certain events upon request in advance.

A selection of school safe cycling and inclusion programmes will also take place throughout Longford as part of Bike Week 2021.

These programmes will also be happening in a number of schools around the county again during this new academic year.

Booking for all events can be made through the Longford Sports Partnership Eventbrite page: Longfordsportspartnership. eventbrite.ie and further details are also available on www.longfordsports.ie.

For information about cycle safety, please visit the Road Safety Authority website www.rsa.ie.