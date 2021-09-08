Search

08/09/2021

Longford Library to host Irish Revolution lecture next week

Longford County Library, Heritage and Archives Services will hold the first Decade of Centenaries lecture of the autumn series on Wednesday, 15 September at 7.30pm, on MS Teams.

Dr Robin Adams will speak on ‘Who supported Irish independence in Longford? An analysis of its financial supporters, 1913-21’.

The lecture will look at the fascinating subject of how the Irish Revolution was funded, including the Dáil Loan, which was spearheaded by Minister for Finance, Michael Collins.

Dr Adams is a Research Fellow at the Centre for Economic History, Queen's University Belfast. His first book, Shadow of a Taxman: Who funded the Irish Revolution?, will be published by Oxford University Press in March 2022. He has a local connection to Longford, his ancestors hailing from Newtownforbes and Killashee.

For the link to the lecture, please call 043-3341124 or email decadeofcentenaries @longfordcoco.ie.

