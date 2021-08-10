10/08/2021

Mullahoran saddened by death of popular Michael Sheils

Late Michael Sheils, Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan

Mullahoran saddened by death of popular Michael Sheils

Late Michael Sheils, Kilsarn, Loughduff, Cavan

Reporter:

Kathy Donohoe

Email:

kathleen.donohoe@gmail.com

The death occurred peacefully on Monday, July 26 of Michael Sheils, Kilsarn, Loughduff at The General Hospital Cavan following a short illness.

Deceased, who was aged 80, had been in the care of the dedicated staff of College View Nursing home for the past few years.

Michael was predeceased by his brothers Packie, Christopher, Bernard and sister in law Bridie, and he is survived by his brothers Sonny and Phil, sisters in law Annie and Ann, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends by whom he will be sadly missed and to whom we extend our sincere sympathy.

When only 6 years of age Michael’s father passed away which made life difficult for the family but the boys helped and supported their mother through the years and when the others went their separate ways Michael remained to look after her until her death.

A popular and friendly person Michael’s tall stature was a familiar sight on his was to and from the local shop where liked to stop for a chat.

His remains reposed at Reilly's Funeral Home, Kilcogy Village, on Wednesday, July 28 and were received in St Joseph’s church Loughduff on Thursday. The funeral mass was concelebrated, the chief celebrant was Fr PJ Hughes assisted by Fr Jim Brady and interment followed to adjoining cemetery. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

