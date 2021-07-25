Search our Archive

25/07/2021

1452599005378
1452599028110

BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

Coronavirus

Coronavirus / Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Daniel Schludi on Unsplash

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

As of midnight, Saturday July 24, the Department of Health are reporting 1,126* confirmed cases of #COVID19.

There are currently 22 people in ICU with the virus, from the total of 123 who have been admitted to hospital. As it is the weekend, no county by county breakdown is available. 

*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update

Magic McPhillips: Irish U20 1500m record stays in Longford as Cian McPhillips smashes Ray Flynn's 45-year-old record

'It was terrifying' - Midlands fashion influencer targeted by 'anonymous bullies' speaks out

Cathaoirleach role is ‘beyond anything I ever thought of’, says Longford's female African mayor

The election of Uruemu Adejinmi to the position of Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District attracted significant media attention across Ireland and abroad - and rightly so.

 

New multilingual audio player launched in conjunction with Longford town walking trail

A new multilingual souvenir audio player has been launched by Longford County Council to complement the Longford Town Walking Trail.

Most Popular

Multimedia

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Newspapers is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie