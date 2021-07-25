BREAKING: National daily Covid-19 case numbers confirmed

Coronavirus / Covid-19 vaccine. Picture: Daniel Schludi on Unsplash
As of midnight, Saturday July 24, the Department of Health are reporting 1,126* confirmed cases of #COVID19.
There are currently 22 people in ICU with the virus, from the total of 123 who have been admitted to hospital. As it is the weekend, no county by county breakdown is available.
*Daily case numbers may change due to future data review, validation and update
Cathaoirleach role is ‘beyond anything I ever thought of’, says Longford's female African mayor
The election of Uruemu Adejinmi to the position of Cathaoirleach of Longford Municipal District attracted significant media attention across Ireland and abroad - and rightly so.
New multilingual audio player launched in conjunction with Longford town walking trail
A new multilingual souvenir audio player has been launched by Longford County Council to complement the Longford Town Walking Trail.
The white coffin of the late Natasha Core being carried into the Church of the Holy Family, Loch Gowna this afternoon
