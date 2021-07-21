Talk begins over possible Longford County Council internship proposal

Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi
There have been calls this week for Longford students to consider a career in the public sector.
Fianna Fáil Cllr Uruemu Adejinmi raised the prospect for Longford County Council to open its doors as a prospective workplace internship centre for graduates and third level students.
“It would allow young people to gain valuable experience in local government, local services and local
policy development,” she said.
“This is an opportunity for young people to have meaningful, challenging work within the community and consider a career working in the local authority.
Cllr Adejinmi said she was hopeful her suggestion would become a reality once ongoing public health restrictions are eased.
